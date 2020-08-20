Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: This show is becoming more ridiculous by the minute.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

We open on Locky having a cliff think.

Nicole has evoked the power of the TRIPLE THREAT ROSE so she gets the single date.

She's afraid of heights so Locky has decided to make her abseil down a cliff face and then... climb back up once he realises it's a "dead end". ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

GURL. Get on Tinder. And go to the local food court for a date.

There's an easier way.