Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: These cocktail parties need to be... banned.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

Well, well, well.

If it isn't all of us - back here - watching this show even though we a little bit hate it.

We open on another cocktail party because that's what 90 per cent of this show is now.

via GIPHY

Roxi is p*ssed because one of the other 19 women competing for Locky's attention has received a rose and that makes zero sense to her, even though that's the entire premise of the show. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Juliette grabs Locky for a chat before he can even make up a choreographed dance routine with Osher, and she tells him she was "sick" and that's why she wasn't on the group date.

Roxi starts swearing and yelling about Juliette throwing her "under the bus" which is the exact opposite of what's happening.

She thinks Juliette is telling Locky lies about her, but Juliette is very busy telling Locky lies about... herself.

The alpacas are so confused.

"THERE IS ZERO EVIDENCE OF BUS-THROWING.'

Back at the cocktail party, the rest of the women are discussing the fact Juliette chucked a sickie and missed out on the opportunity to be knocked out by her fellow contestants in the pouring rain.