Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: Thank God a global pandemic is about to shut this show down.

STREWTH.

We open on the women taking a short break from accusing each other of "planning something" to find out how Irena's date went with some bloke named... Locky?

She tells them she's keeping a sword under her pillow for protection and look, it's probably a wise move given how this season is playing out.

The man allegedly named Locky turns up and Osher announces they're going to play a game of 'Compatibility Chess'.

The women interpret the rules of the game as "I MUST TAKE OUT THE B* TCHES I HATE".

Areeba immediately tries to take Roxi's place on the chessboard and then Roxi lands on an "advantage space" which means she can choose someone to skip their turn. She obviously choses Areeba because... drama. And also... gossip.

Maddie gets an 'advantage' where she can swap someone on the board for someone off the board. She obviously chooses to swap Areeba with one of the miscellaneous white women.

Roxi... loves it.

"SO F*CKEN GOOD"

Next Roxi is asked whether her friends would describe her as "level-headed" and even the alpacas have a giggle.