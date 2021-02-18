So you've just finished watching Firefly Lane, here are 8 shows to binge next.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



If you've had a chat with female colleagues, family members or friends this week, chances are the new Netflix show Firefly Lane has come up in conversation.

The heartfelt coming-of-age drama starring Katherine Heigl (Grey's Anatomy) and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), follows best friends - Tully and Kate - as they navigate their teens, 20s, 30s and 40s together.

Now, if you haven't seen it just yet, we highly recommend it. The 10 episodes are brilliantly written, the characters are complex and the costumes and music are fabulous.

Watch the trailer for Firefly Lane here. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix

But if you have finished it, you'll know just how good it is and want something similar to devour next.

So we've got you covered.

Including new series and old favourites, here are 8 TV shows to watch after Firefly Lane.

Sweet Magnolias

Image: Netflix.