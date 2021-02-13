It's A Sin is one of those shows that will shake you to your core.

The series, which is a perfect blend of heartfelt comedy and searing drama, tells the story of five friends living in London in the early 1980s.

Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas), Colin (Callum Scott Howells), Ash (Nathaniel Curtis) and Jill (Lydia West) are having their first true taste of adult freedom, experiencing the highs and lows of career, love, sex and wild partying while shacked up together in an apartment they dub The Pink Palace.

The lives of the five friends are then rocked by a mysterious new disease that begins to spread through their community.

It's a show like no other, so here are four things you didn't know about Stan's groundbreaking show It's A Sin.

1. The character of Jill is based on a real person who lived in The Pink Palace.

Jill, played by Lydia West, is the heart and soul of The Pink Palace, which is why it's comforting to know that she is based on a real person: Jill Nalder, who also appears in the series.

In It's A Sin, Jill Nalder plays Jill Baxter's mother, a role that is made all the more emotional by the fact that Jill has been a friend of the show's creator, Russell T Davies, since they were 14-years-old.

During press for the show, Russell has said that Jill really did move to London, become an actor and move into a flat called The Pink Palace with a group of friends.

She also stood by her friends as an ally and activist during the HIV and AIDS crisis when it hit the UK.

As Russell T Davies wrote in The Guardian "Jill met the crisis head-on. She went to the hospitals and the funerals and the marches. She held the hands of so many men."

"Jill is so interesting, kind and sweet, and she really lived through that time," actress Lydia West told Mamamia about working with the real-life Jill. "It was really interesting to have someone in the room who had lived through this experience and who could reel off a bunch of personal anecdotes to remind us all this really happened.

"She gave insight into the friendships they had, the parties they went to and what The Pink Palace was really like. Just what all that love and loss was like. She’s a real inspiration, and it was so special having her there."

2. The most tragic part of Richie's story is also pulled from a person in Russell T Davies' life.

At the end of It's A Sin, Richie's conservative parents arrive at the hospital to see him. At that moment he is forced to tell them about his sexuality, his AIDs diagnosis, and his cancer all in one hit.

Russell T Davies has explained that all of It's A Sin was initially inspired by a young man whose life followed a similar path and who was also friends with him and Jill.