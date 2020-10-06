On 5 October 2000, Gilmore Girls aired it's very first episode. We were introduced to our favourite mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore and immediately, we were hooked.

Over the seven seasons, we watched as our favourite characters grew up, fell in love and got their hearts broken. And most of us who loved the show, have watched it at least one time over.

So, to remind you of your favourite characters from Stars Hollow once again, here's what the cast of Gilmore Girls are doing 20 years later.

Alexis Bledel / Rory Gilmore

Playing the role of Rory Gilmore was Alexis Bledel's first major acting role. Since finishing up with the character in 2007, she went on to appear in various other television series and movies.