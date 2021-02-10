Where are they now? The cast of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 23 years later.

We can't quite believe that it's been over two decades since Buffy the Vampire Slayer first aired.

The show, which premiered on March 10, 1997, introduced us to our favourite lady, Buffy Summers, (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar) who slew vampires with little help from her friends. It starred many recognisable faces including Alyson Hannigan, Seth Green and Michelle Trachtenberg.

So what are these actors doing all these years later? Good question.

Here's what our favourite actors from Buffy the Vampire Slayer are doing now.

But first, watch this scene from Buffy. Post continues below.



Video via The WB

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Image: The WB and Getty.

Since finishing up in the lead role of Buffy, '90s star Sarah Michelle Gellar has appeared in plenty more television and movie gigs, most notably, starring alongside Robin Williams in The Crazy Ones.