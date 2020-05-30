Sorry, but we need to talk about how we're all obsessed with Sweet Magnolias.

A few months back, I wrote about the deep void that came with finishing the TV show Virgin River and not knowing what to watch next.

Well, that next show is here and it’s called Sweet Magnolias.

Not to be confused with the excellent 80s film Steel Magnolias, Sweet Magnolias is Netflix’s latest sugary rom com I’d describe as a soapy mash up of Virgin River, Gilmore Girls, Chesapeake Shores and Hart of Dixie.

With southern accents. And Jamie Lynn Spears.

Video by Netflix

The show, based on a series of novels by Sherryl Woods, is set in the small South Carolina town of Serenity, where, naturally, life is anything but.

Sweet Magnolias follows Maddie Townsend as she attempts to pick up the pieces of her life after her husband leaves her for his pregnant mistress, who also happens to be a nurse at the small town doctors clinic where they all worked.

Now jobless and at the centre of Serenity’s cheating scandal, Maddie reluctantly opens a spa with her two best friends, lawyer Helen and restaurant owner Dana Sue. Throw in a dash of teenage angst from their kids, three separate romance story lines (one of which features a very attractive high school sports coach who may or may not be shirtless a lot of the time) and an final epic cliffhanger, and it’s no wonder fans are already asking, when is Sweet Magnolias season two dropping?

Yes, it’s cheesy and yes, some of the southern accents are terrible, but at the core of this show is a story of female friendships, and the important role they play when sh*t hits the fan. In other words, you’ll laugh and roll your eyes while watching this show, but you’ll also sob.

Sweet Magnolias cast.

We also need to talk about the Sweet Magnolias cast because there are a lot of vaguely-famous faces to remember.

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons.