I actively used a sex toy advent calendar, and yes Christmas CAME.

You've probably read road-tests of editors trialling new skincare, perhaps a fashion line, a book maybe? But I'm pretty sure no one has done a road-test of a 24-door sex toy advent calendar.

Yes folks, we're breaking new ground here and I apologise in advance for all the oversharing you're about to be walloped with.

I am graciously tackling the Lovehoney Sex Toy Advent Calendar, which promises 24 kinky treats behind every door. And I'll be giving you a sneak preview of all the goodies you can get in there, as well as an honest opinion of what I really think of it - because at over $100 buckeroonies for this advent calendar you're gonna want the truth.

So here goes. 24 days of sex toy testing. Pray for me my vagina.

Day 1: The bullet vibrator.

