“I’ve never tried a sex toy before. This was my first.” Mamamia reviews 'The Rose' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Keira, who is a 27-year-old living in Australia, reviews 'The Rose' - a precision tip bullet vibrator - by Vush Stimulation.

So, introduce us to 'The Rose' bullet vibrator...

After reading a little bit about the brand, I’ve learnt that this bullet vibrator is so much more than just a sex toy.

Okay that was weird. But I’m going to quickly move past the Rowan Atkinson meme in a sex toy review and tell you about Vush. When I say that Vush is more than a sex toy brand, I mean that the company is looking at the bigger picture too and aims to change perceptions and break social stigmas around female sexuality.

We know that female pleasure is a feminist, self-love act in itself, but to see that reflected - and championed - by the very tool which we use, is super re-affirming.

As someone who has never tried a sex-toy before, it was really nice to use a brand that spoke to so many values I already hold, it felt comforting and empowering.