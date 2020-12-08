“Cum ci comme ça.” Mamamia reviews 'The Frenchman' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Kiera, who is a 26-year-old living in Australia, reviews 'The Frenchman' - a super soft tongue vibrator by Happy Collective. This whole brand is super playful and all of their toys are named as such. They have the Tennis Coach, The Ballerina etc. but this particular one is named after what it aims to do... give you a french kiss down there.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

It claims to be a super soft tongue vibrator that’s meant to mimic what it’s like to be eaten out. Yup - this pastel hued tool allegedly will replicate what it’s like to have a literal tongue down there doing it’s thang.

It says it is delicate and will mimic the ‘gentle touch’ you get from a tongue.

Side note: Watch men hilariously try and explain women's sex toys.



Video via Mamamia.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

Just from looking at it, I won’t lie to you - it looks like a shoe horn. You know those things that help you put your shoes on? Is that particularly sexy? No. Does it look like a tongue? Also no. But could you display it on your shelf and no one would suspect a thing? Absolutely. They would just think you have tight shoes that you need a little help getting into.

The silicone is super soft and looks super flexible. I had never seen or heard of any sex toy like this and I was excited that this type of female pleasure was being championed in the sex toy world.

I’m super into this type of foreplay so was super keen to be able to try and experience this during solo play too.