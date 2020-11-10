ROADTEST: I'm a size 24, and went searching for the perfect affordable swimsuit.

Close your eyes and picture this: glorious rays of sunlight warming your skin, the smell of SPF 50+ mixed with salt filling your nostrils, the sound of the waves crashing in the distance...

Yep, summer is almost here! Which means I'm back with another plus size roadtest, and this season we're talking bathers.

Swimmers, togs, cossies, bathers - whatever you call them, I challenge you to find an item of clothing that makes women feel more self-conscious.

Watch: How to get a beach body. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The revealing of bare skin can be an intimidating prospect, one that I’m sure has stopped many women from celebrating summer in style. That stops today. Your arms, your belly and your thighs are perfect the way they are and together we're going to find the perfect swimwear for your body.

Can you tell I’m in a good mood? Freedom has finally been granted to those of us living in Melbourne so I am extra chipper! Mostly because I got to go hunting IN THE SHOPS - so we have a mix of pieces I got online and a few I found in some of your favourite stores.

As always I’ve ditched the number on the tag and relied on the size guide on the website and in store to help me choose what’s right for me. But in case you’re wondering, I’m usually a size 24-ish.

I’ve rated the cost of these bathers using dollar signs, so ranging from $ for cheap, to $$$ for exy.

Target.

Kicking it off with an Australian favourite, I hit up Target. I don’t know about you but I rarely have a lot of luck finding swimwear in store that fits me, so when I found this one-piece I was stoked!

I also found some shorts and a bikini bottom in a cute palm print. And when I had a look on the website I was so excited to see a few patterned two-piece options that go up to a size 26! Bravo Target!