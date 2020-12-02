'I read it in 3 hours.' 25 women on the book that got them out of a reading slump.

We've all been there. Desperately trying to get through a book, determined to finish it, but every ounce of our being is screaming 'I'm so over this s**t,' as we hesitantly lunge towards the dreary novel.

This, without a shadow of a doubt, is the book that kills reading for you.

And we hate those books.

But that's not what this article is about!

This article is about all the books that resurrected reading for us. The ones that brought us back from the brink of eternal book-banishment and got us excited about curling up with a wonderful story and a cup of tea, or pulling an unexpected all-nighter because it's such a brill page-turner.

But the magical tale that gets us out of that slump is different for nearly everyone, so we thought it best to compile a big old list of the novels that dragged us out of our I've-given-up-on-books stage so you can steal some inspiration when you fall into a reading rut.

...Plus we wanted to say thank you to our slump-saviour books in a public space. So here are 25 women on the books that got them back into LOVING reading.





The Time Traveller's Wife by Audrey Niffenegger.

“First book in forever that I would stop doing what I was doing to sneakily read it. It’s nothing like I’ve read before - it took me a third of the book to figure out what the chuff was going on.” - Margaret.





Below Deck by Sophie Hardcastle.

“Mine is Below Deck by Sophie Hardcastle. Such a captivating read that felt familiar and was also really powerful. You won't be able to put it down.” - Clare.

