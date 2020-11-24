ROADTEST: "I tried a DIY lash lift at home. Here's exactly how it went."

Long, luscious eyelashes were not something I was blessed with. Mine have always been very short and very straight.

Not terrible, but definitely not impressive.

So for many years I wore false lashes or got eyelash extensions to add some length and definition. False lashes are great but annoying to apply every single day. The cheap ones (still not super cheap) don't last more than a few goes and the expensive ones are, well, expensive.

Eyelash extensions might just be one of my favourite beauty treatments ever, but they take ages to apply, you need to redo them every 10 days to two weeks and they too cost a lot. So sadly, I had to stop.

These days, I stick to mascara. But ahead of summer, I just wanted something... more.

Recently, a lady startup based in Melbourne, called Curled Lashes, sent me their DIY Eyelash Lifting Kit, which retails for $79.95.

So, even though I've never had a lash lift professionally done, I got my baby lashes ready for a makeover and gave the kit a go.

My lashes before anything was applied. Image: Supplied.