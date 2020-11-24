ASK CHANTELLE: 'I'm curious about my G-spot. How do I find it... fast?'

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know everything there is to know about the G-Spot. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email [email protected] with Ask Chantelle in the subject line.

'I'm curious about my G-spot. How do I find it... fast?'

Ok, so there is actually a little bit of debate about whether the G-spot exists in the scientific world, but most people do believe they have a ‘highly sensitive’ area inside the vagina.

The G-spot is this highly sensitive area, and it’s located about 2-3 inches (5-7.5cm) inside the vagina on the anterior wall (the side of your vagina closest to your belly).

It's easy to locate if you lie on your back and slide your palm down your stomach, with your palm touching your stomach, all the way down to your vagina. Then enter your vagina with 1 or 2 fingers and curl those fingers up (like you are saying ‘come here’ with your fingers) once they are 2-3 inches deep inside you.

You should now be able to feel your G-Spot with your fingertips. What does it feel like? Kinda… spongy. It should feel like the top of your palate in your mouth but squishier, slightly dimpled, but very soft to touch.