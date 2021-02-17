Coming off the pill is a topic *literally* no one discusses. Like, it's crickets out there. And for what's considered the most popular form of birth control in Australia, that's pretty weird.

Many of us have been taking the pill (or some other form of birth control) since our teens, and while we may have been aware of all the 'good stuff' it can do for your skin and period pain, we not only know very little about the side effects that happen when you're on the pill, but we also don't know a lot about those that can happen when you come off it.

Besides the obvious fact that we won't have to remember to take a tiny tablet every day, very little emphasis is placed on what to expect after you stop birth control.

Watch: Want to know how to compare different hormonal contraception? Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And we're not talking about a couple of bad breakouts and whacky periods, you delightful dame. We asked the Mamamia community to share their experiences - and it turns out there's A LOT of other weird body changes that happen.

People talked about experiencing hair loss and shedding, boobs shrinking, body acne, appetite and hunger changes - just to name a few!

Surely that's worth some airtime, no?

Listen: Here's what no one tells you about the pill and men. Post continues below.

So, in order to help us understand exactly what side effects we might experience after coming off birth control, we spoke to obstetrician and gynaecologist A/Professor Gino Pecoraro, and general practitioner Dr Stephen Massey from Bondi Doctors.

1. You can experience hair loss.

When asking women about their experiences when coming off birth control, we found so many people not only talked about unwanted hair growth but also a more alarming side effect: hair loss.

"I experienced MASSIVE hair loss. Like, I thought I was sick because I'd wash my hair and so much would come out." - Lily.

"The slow-onset baldness is very confusing." - Belinda.