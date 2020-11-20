Affairs, cigarettes and loneliness: Inside Princess Margaret's rebellious royal life.

To catch up on all The Crown season four recaps and deep dives, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Crown hub page.



Long before Meghan Markle and Princess Diana, Princess Margaret was the original rebel rousing royal.

The younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II was everything a royal wasn’t meant to be because, decorum.

Princess Margaret was bold, adventurous and glamorous. Had she not been in the British royal family, she would’ve likely been a Hollywood actress (although she spent most of her life partying with them anyway).

Her love affair with Peter Townsend was the stuff of films (more on this in a bit), and her marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones was equally as headline-making (more on that later, too).

Watch the trailer for The Crown season four below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

But take away the jewels and cigarette holder, and Princess Margaret lived a deeply lonely life, deprived of real relationships and stifled by her family’s and the British government’s expectations of how a woman in the royal family should behave: quiet, meek and conservative.

She was none of these things, and the public loved her for it, for a time.

From chain smoking in bed every morning and her forbidden relationship with an older divorced man, to being the first royal to marry a commoner in over 400 years (oh, how times have changed, eh?), here’s a deep dive into Princess Margaret’s fascinating life.

Princess Margaret, the royal rebel.