It's believed he took photos of the royals unlike any other photographer, because he knew them.

When he died in January 2017, he was remembered for his photography, which captured some of the most significant times in royal modern history. And it seems he was able to show the world a side to Princess Margaret they otherwise would never have known.

For many viewers, Vanessa Kirby's Princess Margaret is one of the most compelling characters in The Crown.

In season one, she's shown to challenge the mould of the quiet and well-behaved royal woman.

On screen, as in real life, she falls in love with Peter Townsend, her father's (and then her sister's) equerry who was 15 years her senior. While the true story was likely far more complicated, The Crown portrays a Princess denied the right to marry the man she loves because of his divorce, who seems cynical about her family and what they represent.

In real life, it was three years later that she met Antony Armstrong-Jones at a dinner party.

