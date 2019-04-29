Many viewers of The Crown will be familiar with the racy photo of Princess Margaret, taken by Antony Armstrong-Jones, that shows her in a very different light.
It’s a moment in the show that points to a woman willing to break the rules, who is far more progressive than her contemporaries. After meeting photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones at a party, Princess Margaret visits him in his studio, and has a portrait taken – one that stands in stark contrast to the one she’s recently had taken at the palace.
Top Comments
I was born in England when Margaret was young & the Royal's were popular in the previous generation. I was aware even as a young child of her life & the antics that she used to get up to. Unfortunately she was I suspect (even then made an example of by those in power behind the throne) used as a pawn, to highlight the perils of being "the spare." I believe she had an awful life, as she never completely fulfilled her true potential, I suspect that is part of the reason she died so young, her drinking & smoking most likely to have been a coping mechanism with her very limited life. From what I understand it she was an intelligent, witty woman, but was constantly being reigned in by the palace. I suspect she was the spark that lit the rebellion, that Lady Di & Fergie proceeded to run with & give both William, Kate & Harry the opportunities that they now enjoy, to help support others who aren't as lucky with their lot on life (I say this with respect) We can never forget or minimise the efforts of those that have come before us, this is why I've always had the utmost respect & sympathy for this I think largely misunderstood of women.
Wasn't she over 70 when she died?
Yes, 71. But in contrast with her mother who lived till 101 and her sister who is currently 91 - it is young. Some families have longevity on their side.