Just 12 young royals who're allowed to have Instagram accounts like Beatrice and Eugenie.

It’s hard to imagine anyone not having an Instagram account in 2018. Sad, but true.

In fact, when you come across one of those rare creatures who doesn’t, you often ask if they’re… OK?

One group of people you won’t find on Instagram are members of royal families, some of whom aren’t allowed to have social media accounts.

Take Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While all four are represented on social media under a Kensington Palace Instagram account (which is managed by their staff), The Duchess of Sussex had to delete her previously active personal Instagram account in the months before marrying into the British monarchy.

Thankfully, some royals aren’t prohibited from sharing their lives online.

We’re already quite familiar with the Instagram accounts of ‘non-working’ royals Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie… but what about all the other young, attractive and ridiculously wealthy royals?

To see how the other ‘other’ half live, we went sleuthing for the Instagram accounts of 12 young royals from all over the world.

The best part? It doesn’t matter if you accidentally like one of their photos from 2014 because they have hundreds of thousands of followers.

Happy scrolling.

Lady Amelia Windsor