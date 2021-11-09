“She wanted to look a million dollars, and she did.” The story behind Princess Diana's revenge dress.

On June 29, 1994, Princess Diana attended Vanity Fair’s annual fundraising event, wearing what would become one of her most famous dresses: the revenge dress.

27 years later, this iconic moment in time is being recreated courtesy of the hit television series The Crown.

Let’s take a look back at the story behind the fashion statement, and how the people’s princess broke free from the rules and restrictions that bound the British royal family.

Watch: Prince Harry on Princess Diana and Meghan Markle. Post continues below.

The revenge dress itself.

Diana’s black, skin-tight, off-the-shoulder custom-made gown was a design by Greek designer Christina Stambolian, and it certainly made a statement in 1994.

Not only for the time, but considering Princess Diana’s relationship with the royal family, it was a major step away from tradition.

And ever since those images of Princess Diana in the black frock were captured, it has been known as her ‘revenge dress’.

“It was the first time people had been introduced to ‘the new Diana,’ the one who didn’t need the royal family, especially Prince Charles. In that minidress, she oozed confidence, an air of happiness and independence,” fashion journalist Alex Longmore said to Huffington Post.

Image: Getty.