'I tried emotional foreplay on a third date. I have so much regret.'

The one thing they don’t tell you growing up is that dating isn’t all roses and fine dining. We’re brought up on fairytales that make us think Prince Charming will sweep us off our feet and we'll find ourselves married with babies in a house with a white picket fence all before the ripe ol' age of 30.

Cute.

What actually happens is we will go on many bad dates, ones that will make us cringe when we look back on them. Which is exactly what I’m doing now as I write this. Yes, RIP me and my most recent dating experience.

You see, at the age of 39, you would think I would know better. But like most millennials, I’m still figuring it out. Why? Because the dating rules keep changing.

In this case, however, I blame Selena Gomez.

Late last year I sat down to watch her documentary My Mind and Me. During the (admittedly brilliant) doco she played a card game with her friends that came in a bright red box and was titled We're Not Really Strangers (WNRS).