In 2017, Francia Raisa donated her kidney to Selena Gomez. Now, she's unfollowed her.

Selena Gomez's Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, is a brutal one-and-a-half hour look at the star's mental health struggles over the past six years, particularly following her bipolar disorder diagnosis.

But the biggest headlines to come from the film relate more to what received only a small mention: Gomez's life-saving kidney transplant in 2017.

In September of that year, Gomez revealed she had received a kidney from her friend, How I Met Your Father actor Francia Raisa.

Watch: The Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me trailer. Post continues below video.



Video via Apple TV+.

Over the years, the pair have often shared public messages of love and support, but there has also been a lot of speculation that their friendship had ended following the transplant.