Millennials are having much more sex than Gen Zs. Here's why.

I know that stats aren't usually a hot area of interest, but something magical happens when you start talking about sex stats – ears prick up, eyebrows are raised, attention is grabbed.

And that's because everyone, at least at their core, wants to know what everyone else is doing in bed.

How many people have sex on the first date?

Is there such a thing as *too* many sexual partners?

How long does it usually take to orgasm?

These are all phrases whacked into Google every damn day by millions of people. But the question searched for the most, hands down, is this: How much sex is everyone else having?

Watch: All the juiciest results from the Mamamia Sex Survey. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

This question is the one that triggers some kind of frenzied panic, with no one being certain what they'd classify as too much or too little, and if it happens to come up in conversation IRL, people scramble and invent a number they believe is meant to be the right one.

And that mayhem has led to a rather warped view of how much bonking is actually going on.

But, new *scientific* research has just dropped from online dating giant eHarmony that gets to the nitty gritty data of doing it. And one of the findings has conjured up yet another war between Gen Z and Millennials.

Because it turns out Millennials are banging a fair bit more than their younger counterparts.

A massive 91 per cent of Millennials in relationships have sex at least once a week, whereas only 78 per cent of Gen Z in relationships are bumping nasties at that rate. Marking a fairly substantial lead by older couples over their under-25-year-old buddies.

So why the difference? Many would assume that the younger crew are more sex-positive, lean more into open, fluid relationship statuses, and have the energy to go at it way more than couples in their late 30s, who have a tendency to curl up on the couch with a cuppa watching a true crime doco before their strict 10pm bedtime.