fashion

Every A-list look from the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Grab your most OTT gown because, after months of waiting, we've finally made it to the Oscars.

Today, March 11, 2024, marks the 96th annual Academy Awards, and this morning (well, afternoon in the US), all the major celebrities and nominees are walking the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Watch: Top 5 Award Show Fails. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

This year, nominated films include Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things.

As for the actors up for the big award, Cillian Murphy is nominated for his role in Oppenheimer, Emma Stone for Poor Things, Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon and Ryan Gosling for Barbie.

It's going to be big. But before we get into the actual award ceremony, we're desperate to see who is wearing what on the red carpet.

So let's get into it! Here are all the standout looks from the Oscars 2024 red carpet. 

Margot Robbie.

Image: Getty.

Lily Gladstone.

Image: Getty.

Emma Stone.

Image: Getty.

Michelle Yeoh.

Image: Getty.

Zendaya.

Image: Getty.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Image: Getty.

Carey Mulligan.

Image: Getty.

Greta Gerwig.

Image: Getty.

Charlize Theron.

Image: Getty.

Anya Taylor-Joy.

Image: Getty.

Jennifer Lawrence.

Image: Getty.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Image: Getty.

Ariana Grande.

Image: Getty.

Florence Pugh.

Image: Getty.

Lupita Nyong'o.

Image: Getty.

Bradley Cooper.

Image: Getty.

Ryan Gosling.

Image: Getty.

Becky G.

Image: Getty.

Cynthia Erivo.

Image: Getty.

America Ferrera.

Image: Getty.

Billie Eilish.

Image: Getty.

Kirsten Dunst.

Image: Getty.

Danielle Brooks.

Image: Getty.

Hailee Steinfeld.

Image: Getty.

Regina King.

Image: Getty.

Jamie Lee Curtis.

Image: Getty.

Issa Rae.

Image: Getty.

Brendan Fraser.

Image: Getty.

Vanessa Hudgens.

Image: Getty

Simu Liu.

Image: Getty.

Julianne Hough.

Image: Getty.

Gabrielle Union-Wade.

Image: Getty.

Eva Longoria.

Image: Getty.

Sandra Hüller.

Image: Getty.

Rita Moreno.

Image: Getty.

Feature Image: Getty.

