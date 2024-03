"YES. We couldn’t be happier," she captioned the photo.

From our sleuthing (and the Eiffel Tower in the background) it seems the engagement happened in Paris.

Several celebrities have congratulated the duo in the comments.

"Couldn't be happier, Right here Look what we've got A fairy-tale plot, Our very own happy ending," Sarah Hyland wrote.

"Ahhh congrats mama!' Lily Collins added.

In 2022, Hudgens told The Drew Barrymore Show she met Tucker during a Zoom meditation group call.

"I get on the Zoom, and I’m like, 'Who is that?'" she said.

"If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Here are the famous men Hudgens has dated in the past:

Zac Efron

Image: Getty