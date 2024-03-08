Where to watch every film nominated for a 2024 Oscar before Monday.

The 2024 Oscars is on Monday, which means it's your last chance to watch all the nominated films ahead of the ceremony.

Every year, there's plenty of discourse in the lead-up to the award show about who should and shouldn't be recognised by The Academy. And this year, the conversation was centred around Barbie.

The feminist comedy starring Margot Robbie received a total of eight nominations, however, that didn't include a Best Actress nomination for Robbie or Best Director for Greta Gerwig.

Some believe the two women were snubbed, while others are surprised Barbie was nominated in the first place.

Leading this year's race is Christopher Nolan's historical biopic, Oppenheimer, earning 13 nominations, closely followed by Poor Things, with 11 nominations.

This year's Oscars may go on to make history if Lily Gladstone wins Best Actress. Recognised for her performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone could become the first Native American actor to win the award.