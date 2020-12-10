Married at George Clooney's home and two kids: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's 12 years together.

Out of all the A-list celebrity couples, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski seem like some of the happiest.

The actors - who have been married for 10 years and share two daughters - constantly seem delighted to be together, all while balancing their highly successful careers and family life.

Watch the trailer for their film A Quiet Place starring Emily Blunt and directed by John Krasinski. Post continues below.



Video via Paramount Pictures.

The couple first met through a mutual friend at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Both Krasinski and Blunt insist that they weren't looking for a relationship at the time. However, Krasinski immediately knew she was the one.

"It was one of those things where I wasn't really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I'm going to take my time in LA," Krasinski told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011.

"Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, 'I like you'."

While Blunt tells almost the same story.

"We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then [my friend] goes, 'Oh, my God, there's my friend John.' And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh. I kind of knew right away," she said when appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

A few weeks later, the couple went on their first date.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in 2009. Image: Getty.