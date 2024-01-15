Margot Robbie thinks we're already sick of her. History says she's right.

Margot Robbie just said what women think about every day.

Am I too much?

Am I making it all about me?

Will I ever shut up?

The executive producer and star of 2023's biggest movie Barbie is concerned. Robbie suspects she's been overexposed.

When asked during an interview with Deadline if she would take a break following awards season, Robbie revealed she plans to focus on her work behind the camera as a producer for her production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

"Everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while," she laughed.

"Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, 'Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.' I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away."

Perhaps not surprisingly, the quote was met with shock online. One comment writer Zoë Rose Bryant shared on X (that's since gained more than 350,000 likes) said, "I have never once in my life been sick of looking at Margot Robbie."

The past year has been dominated by Robbie – more so than any year before. While she's been a popular face in Hollywood since her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, before earning Oscar nominations in 2018 and 2020 for role in I,Tonya and Bombshell, the actor has never been one to attract constant headlines.

She's a star, no doubt, but she's one of many famous women that fans admired.