A custom-made dress and a former AFL player: Everything we know about Olympia Valance's wedding.

The celebrity wedding season continues!

Days after filming the last episode of Neighbours, Australian actress and model Olympia Valance has married AFL player Tom Bellchambers.

The regional ceremony was held in Daylesford, Victoria, with Valance wearing a beautifully elegant embroidered long-sleeved gown custom made by J’Aton Couture (the Australian label who also made Sophie Monk's wedding dress).

She also wore a beautifully detailed pearl-adorned veil, with her hair tied back in a low bun.

The actress was walked down the aisle by her father, Rajko Vukadinovic, and step-father Australian musician and producer Ross Wilson.

Valance and Bellchambers started dating in 2019 and have been engaged for two years.

In a recent interview with Stellar Magazine, Bellchambers said “It was a bit of a fairytale love story from there, really... I’m pretty sure after a first couple of dates, Olympia basically moved into my apartment, and the rest is history."