'I grew up in the UK in the 1980s. These are my 7 favourite Neighbours moments.'

As filming on Neighbours wraps up this week after 37 years and close to 9,000 episodes, it seems fitting to honour the end of this iconic Australian TV show with some of my favourite Ramsay Street memories.

If you grew up in the 1980s and 1990s - and especially if you grew up in the UK like me - Neighbours was not just a TV show. It was a cult.

At school, the show was always a hot topic of conversation. And after school ended, we would rush through our homework and sit glued to our television sets for a daily 25 minute dose of Aussie sunshine and drama.

Watch the OG Neighbours intro for some serious 80s vibes. Post continues below.



Video via YouTube.

On big episode days, I would call my best friend Katie (on the landline, of course), to talk over major plot points. The wedding of Scott and Charlene was one such moment of magnitude that required serious discussion. The dress! The hair! The song!

It wasn’t just the allure of the beautiful, sun-kissed actors or the wild storylines that got us hooked, either.

Living in the UK, there were a lot of 'cultural' differences on the show, like the fact that seemingly everyday people had swimming pools and kids went to the coffee shop for a milkshake BEFORE school. (Wait, it isn't dark in the morning?!)

So, after some serious discussion in my WhatsApp groups, here are seven of my favorite Neighbours memories.

1. Scott and Charlene's 1987 wedding.

While Scott and Charlene got hitched in 1987, in the UK, 20 million people had to wait until late 1988 to watch it with their supper.

It's hard to convey just how big Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan were in the UK at that time, and their on screen nuptials were - to a then eight-year-old schoolgirl - the epitome of wedding day chic.

Charlene's lace dress, her hair all piled up on her head with the baby's breath scattered throughout, her handsome husband Scott with the tidy mullet and bowtie combo. It was ICONIC.

And let's not forget the seriously anthemic power ballad 'Suddenly' from Angry Anderson, which I had on vinyl and played on repeat.