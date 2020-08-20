In 2002, Holly Valance's song Kiss Kiss was everywhere. This is her life now.

It was the song that dominated radio waves in the early 2000s.

The hit single 'Kiss Kiss' helped launch Holly Valance's music career and saw the Melbourne-born actress nominated for four ARIA Music Awards.

By then, Valance was already a household name in Australia after appearing in hit TV show Neighbours and would go on to find fame overseas.

These days, the 37-year-old has come a long way since Ramsay Street and is now living in London with her billionaire husband and two kids.

Eighteen years on from the release of her hit song, here's what Valance has been up to since.

Her beginnings on Neighbours.

Australia first met Holly Valance on Neighbours back in 1999. For three years, the young actress played Felicity Jane "Flick" Scully on the hit TV soap opera. She later made a cameo appearance in the show's 20th anniversary episode in 2005.

As her first acting gig, Valance said she was thrown straight into the deep end on the show.

"No amount of training could prepare you for the workload and the schedule," she told British breakfast show host Lorraine Kelly in 2015.

"You go on with the best work ethic afterwards because you know your hours and how on it you have to be and there's 40 pages to learn every night when you get home as your homework."

Holly Valance on Neighbours. Image: Channel 10.

After Neighbours, Valance continued to act, landing small roles in CSI: NY, Prison Break and Moonlight. In 2008 she played the role of Sheerah in the film Taken alongside Liam Neeson.