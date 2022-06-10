"I'm here to crash the wedding." Everything we know about Britney Spears' dramatic wedding day.

Britney Spears' ex-husband has gatecrashed her wedding during an Instagram live video.

Jason Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 days, filmed himself entering her Los Angeles home where the wedding is set to take place today.

In the Instagram video shared by TMZ, Alexander approached a security guard who told him he needed to leave.

"I'm here to crash the wedding," he says in the video as he makes his way around the property.

"She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband."

An altercation then reportedly takes place before his phone freezes.

Jason Alexander crashed Britney Spears’ wedding, saying she’s “my first wife, my only wife, I’m her first husband … I’m here to crash the wedding.” pic.twitter.com/suB3pSa6Qd — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 9, 2022

According to the Associated Press, officers responded to a trespassing call after 2pm local time and detained Alexander.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson confirmed Alexander was then arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county, the publication reports.

Spears, who had her conservatorship dropped last year, is set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with her partner of six years and personal trainer Sam Asghari.

Here's everything we know about the pair's tumultuous wedding day.

Who was invited to Britney Spears' wedding?

Spears and Asghari are saying 'I do' in front of 100 guests, including A-listers of the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson, and Gwyneth Paltrow, according to PEOPLE

However, not everyone in the singer's family is invited to the big day.

Spears' mother Lynn, father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn, will not be attending, according to TMZ.