A "no devices" rule and homeschooling in Byron Bay: Natalie Bassingthwaighte's day in the life.

This week, we find out what life is like for singer, actor and presenter Natalie Bassingthwaighte right now.

In February 2020, Natalie Bassingthwaighte swapped out the city for the coast.

She, her husband Cameron and their two kids - eight-year-old Hendrix and 11-year-old Harper - packed up their Melbourne home and relocated to Byron Bay, not knowing that a global pandemic would unfold just a month later.

And they're pretty grateful they made that decision.

"We keep pinching ourselves," she told Mamamia.

As someone in the entertainment industry, Natalie doesn't have a "typical" day. Some days she'll be at a photo shoot, while others she'll be hanging at home with her kids. Right now, she's in New York promoting her role in the upcoming Alanis Morrisette musical, Jagged Little Pill.

Speaking to Mamamia before she left, the performer and presenter talked us through what she generally gets up to when she's at her home base in Byron Bay.

Natalie's morning starts around 7am. She gets up, takes their dog Harli out for a wee and then she and her husband get their kids ready for the day.

"My husband and I are very hands-on in the morning so I can't take credit for the whole getting ready for school, lunches and stuff. Sometimes he does it, sometimes I do it," she said.

Then, like most of us, they'll both down a hot beverage to get their days started.

"Generally it's coffee for him, [while] for me, I get hot water with apple cider vinegar and lemon - I find that's really awesome for my digestive system," she said.