Millions of teenagers fell in love with Rob Mills on Australian Idol. This is his life now.

Last week, Channel Seven announced the long-awaited return of Australian Idol.

Yep, after 12 years without the reality show on our screens, Channel Seven are bringing Australian Idol back in 2022. (And honestly, it's about bloody time.)

Almost immediately, the announcement led fans to take a trip down memory lane.

Video via Channel 10.

We remembered the gold dress that started an uprising, Anthony Callea's cover of 'The Prayer' and of course, Mark Holden's famous touchdowns.

But most importantly, we remembered Rob Mills.

When Rob Mills first graced the Australian Idol stage in 2003, millions of Aussie teenagers fell in love with the 21-year-old Melburnian.

It was the first season of the reality show, and Mills made it to the top five, with Guy Sebastian finishing in first place.

Following his time on the show, Mills signed a contract with BMG in 2004 before releasing his first album, Up All Night, which featured the single 'Ms Vanity'.

Around that time, Mills had gained a "reputation of being a party boy".

"In my own head, I was a really hard worker. I worked five days a week and then four nights a week in the band, so I never really went out partying," the 38-year-old told Now To Love last year.

"It was only on Idol that I went out partying. It was the first time I'd been on a plane. It was the first time I'd been let off the leash."

Rob Mills in 2003. Image: Getty.