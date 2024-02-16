MICHELLE BATTERSBY: ‘I delayed a baby for my career. Now that I’m pregnant, I want to call out why I hesitated.'

I've spoken a lot about the reasons I delayed pregnancy for my career. Fear and uncertainty played a big role in that, and like many of you, I felt like it was a 'career or baby'. Unfortunately, there is still discrimination and stigma associated with pregnancy and parenthood in the workplace (that many of us have been exposed to or experienced firsthand).

As I've continued to work through my own fears and navigate maintaining my career (and leading my company) whilst being pregnant, I have been thinking a lot about how social media also contributed to my hesitations - and how it continues to. I wanted to call this out. Whether it's due to not being able to see yourself in the content that dominates our feeds, algorithms favouring extremities or society shaming someone for their take. We are absorbing the opinions and experiences of others, often unconsciously, and it can affect our life path more than I think we realise.

When it comes to motherhood on the internet, the extremes dominating our feeds are usually one of two things - "beige mums" with curated nurseries, every baby product known to man and Michelin star cook-ups for their families - or exhausted mothers, sleepless nights, screaming and crying. Both are REAL examples of mothers doing their best, sharing their experiences and providing insight into their lives which can be helpful.