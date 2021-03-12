"Talent is overrated." 21 things you can't possibly know in your 20s.

Are you lost in your 20s?

Confused? Worried about what career/life path to take? Trying to "adult" when you Don’t Bloody Feel Like it. And — yeah — COVID too.

The quarter-life struggle is real. In your teens you have a leave pass to be hormonal and angsty; you’re expected to detest your parents and rail against rules and anything establishment.

Watch: Little daily rewards of self care. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

But in your 20s you’re supposed to Grow Into Yourself. Get your career on track, lay down a serious relationship, buy a dog, save for a house, start putting money away for a retirement you can’t even envisage.

Really, you generally start turning into your parents. Which just makes you want to scream. (Don’t blame you, actually.)

But wait. There’s light up ahead. Here are some things you only (really) get to learn with hindsight.

20 things you can't know if you're in your 20s. If only.

1. Youth is not just a state of mind.

I know, I’ve read all the memes too. Yes, you can maintain a youthful mind and a playful spirit throughout your life. But youth is way more than a state of mind. Trust me, you’ll never have skin like that again.

2. Tough times don’t last. Unless you let them.

You’ve heard the saying: "this too will pass". It’s true: It’s the law of the universe. Whatever crap you’re going through right now won’t last. But you have to be proactive about moving through it.

3. A first job is only a first job.

We often start out in the working world with great expectations — of the job and of ourselves. But first (serious) jobs can be huge disappointments because you realise you’re at the very bottom of the ladder with a whole lot of not-necessarily-competent people taking up all the other rungs. So do your best, learn all you can and move on. In 20 years' time, you’ll barely remember it. And, even if you do, you’ll smile.

4. Who you are now doesn’t have to define your life.

Actually, it almost never does. You can reinvent yourself again and again. It’s quite thrilling, actually.

5. A cheeseburger habit won’t work for you past 30.

It probably never did but the day will come when you can’t get away with it. Be prepared.

6. Nor will a lack of exercise.

Unfortunately.

7. You don’t have to cling to your childhood dream.

An astronaut? Really? What you dream of in your youth often has no relevance to who you grow up to be. More than that, clinging to it may stop you from seeing what you’re really meant to do. Stay open.

8. All roads lead to somewhere or other.

If you feel off track in your work or life, there’s no need to panic. All roads are taking you somewhere. Later on, when the paths finally merge, you’ll understand what the hell you’ve been doing.