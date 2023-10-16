MICHELLE BATTERSBY: 'I delayed having a baby for years because of my career. Now I'm pregnant.'

So I’m pregnant and it was a surprise after feeling nothing but fertility anxiety for the last few years.

Each baby announcement I saw reminded me I was consciously delaying my own.

Each IVF update I saw reminded me my delays could lead to hardship.

Each egg-freezing journey I saw made me worry — people younger than me were taking steps to secure their fertility when I hadn't.

Video via Mamamia.

Before I get into how — and why — I began writing my story, I want to acknowledge that there’s also a side to all of this I don’t know: pregnancy loss.

For those of you who have experienced it, I am so sorry. I don’t take for granted how fortunate it is to have one of these moments — my heart is with you. I also want to acknowledge women who choose not to have children. I see you.

No matter your path, dealing with the different expectations placed on women in relation to motherhood can add immense pressure to this time in life. As the founder of Sunroom, I know many women look to me for 'career inspo,' which is why I feel the need to share my own struggles.