Rabbi Shmuley Boteach was friends with Michael Jackson. He now believes his accusers.

A former close friend of Michael Jackson believes Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s allegations of abuse against the late pop star.
Rabbi Shmuley Boteach was close with Jackson for two years from 1999-2001, and he told A Current Affair he was left shocked by the claims made in Leaving Neverland.
In the film, Robson, 36, who was acquainted with Jackson during a dance competition aged five, and Safechuck, 42, who featured with the deceased singer in a Pepsi commercial, are interviewed about the abuse they claim happened to them as preteens in the 1980s and 90s.
Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on A Current Affair. Post continues below video.
Glad to see a a friend of Jackson's with some common sense.