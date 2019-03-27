Rabbi Shmuley Boteach was friends with Michael Jackson. He now believes his accusers.

They claim the heinous crimes spanned several years, and not only were they sworn to secrecy, they were coerced by their attacker to testify on his behalf against allegations from other young victims.

In an interview with A Current Affair, Boteach described the documentary as “devastating”.

He said he became close to Jackson after the pair were introduced by a mutual friend, but after two years he cut the singer off as he didn’t feel like Jackson was listening to his advice.

“I wasn’t a fan, I was a friend,” Boteach told A Current Affair host Tracy Grimshaw.

“I wasn’t a hanger-on. I was a rabbi, and I felt that I had to leave, and that’s when I severed our relationship.”

By 1992, Jackson had already faced accusations of child sexual abuse and had paid the family of accuser Jordan Chandler $23 million to end the case.

Rabbi Boteach also met another accuser, Gavin Arvizo. Jackson was charged with molesting Arvizo but was found not guilty on all charges.

“It was hard for me to believe that anything had happened, because Gavin was also there with his family,” Rabbi Boteach said.

“By the time I met Michael, he wasn’t really around children at all. He wasn’t around anyone, to be perfectly honest.”