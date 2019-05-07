The world watched as Prince Harry found out what every new dad knows to be true.

Prince Harry was every new dad in that moment. Well, any new dad who’s man enough to support their partner through the scariest, most wonderful, painful, high-stakes experience they’ll likely ever have.

Birth isn’t always easy on men. And yes, I can hear you mocking from here. Because, yes, it’s much less easy for the woman who’s actually delivering the baby. But for a man, this is a moment that isn’t at all about you, but your actions can make the most incredible impact.

When a woman is in labour, you can comfort or you can infuriate – and probably will do both in the space of 30 seconds – and you have to do it all while watching the person you love suffering.

It’s traumatic, and it can make a man look at a woman in a way he never has before.

As a warrior goddess. Obviously. A warrior goddess covered in unmentionable substances, screaming her head off and possibly making holes in the back of your hand with her nails.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” said Harry this morning, that smile never shifting.

Well, yes. Like many before him, Harry just realised that his wife is stronger than he could ever imagine. However that baby arrived the world, that’s not something he will ever do, and she just bloody did it. She might even do it again.