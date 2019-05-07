The world watched as Prince Harry found out what every new dad knows to be true.

He’s as high as a kite, that Prince Harry.
Completely off his face.
A new dad who can barely believe what he’s just seen because, you know, you might know your partner’s going to have a baby, and you know that it’s been growing inside her for what seems like forever. But seriously, who can believe what just happened when one person – someone you love – just turned into two people. Right in front of you.
That’s some freaky, freaky shit.
There was something deeply familiar about Prince Harry’s giddy press conference this morning. The way he couldn’t stop jiggling. And didn’t know what to do with his hands. And even though he was standing in a cold stable, in front of people he generally can’t stand (The Media), he couldn’t fight off the giant smile that kept creeping back every time his mind had wandered back to what he’d just seen.
That’s how it should be, the morning after you’ve had a baby. No-one’s slept, you just lived through something completely overwhelming, and who even knows what life looks like now.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex shared the news of the arrival of his and the Duchess’ first born child. Their son was born early morning on the 6th of May, 2019 and weighs 7lbs and 3oz. Their Royal Highnesses thank you for your support and kindness during this exceptionally joyful time in their lives as they welcome their baby boy.
Top Comments
Those wrote and approved this article obviously don't understand that the language and phrasing used are incredibly non-inclusive. 'In labour' and 'covered in unmentionable substances, screaming her head off and possibly making holes in the back of your hand with her nails.' only covers off those who've birthed vaginally. That's over 30% of mothers reading this who are excluded. For a womens website, that's pretty poor. Or does this site subscribe to the awful view that if you had a c-section, you've not really given birth?
Yes, this article is exceedingly divisive in its opinions about what is worthy of admiration. In its eagerness to beatify women who have children, it's offering an incredibly narrow, exclusionary point of view.
Look, it's lovely to see anyone happy - so good for Harry. But it's really unfair of the author to insinuate that a man who doesn't want to be present at, or actually witness the birth of a child isn't "man enough". It's not a sight that everybody wants to see, frankly, and men should not feel as though they *must* be at the pointy end of things when their partner gives birth. Similarly, if a woman doesn't want her partner watching, she should be able to say so, too. Doesn't mean they love or support each other any less - or that a man who doesn't want to watch birth is "unmanly".
Oh, and I'd also add that the snarky "he isn’t wheeling Meghan out to pose for cameras hours after the most significant physical and emotional event of her life, blow-dried and smiling as if the whole undignified mess never happened" line was totally uncalled for. It's not cool to suggest that women who choose to pose for photographs soon after giving birth are being coerced by their husbands or forced to do something they don't want to do. It's possible to support the choice of one woman without insinuating those who make other choices are wrong or disempowered, Holly - even if you personally don't agree with those choices.