Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, has gone into labour, and how are any of us meant to sleep?
Sky News reporter Rhiannon Mills said Markle had gone into labour early on Monday and that Harry was with her.
Buckingham Palace has since confirmed the news at approximately 2pm London time.
#Breaking: Official confirmation from #BuckinghamPalace that HRH The Duchess of Sussex has gone into labour. The infant will be seventh in line to the throne. https://t.co/Kl877l6hGL #RoyalBaby #BabySussex #duchessofsussex #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/Sx8eXapGin
— Yudex Hasbún (@yudexhas) May 6, 2019