A very important investigation into which MAFS 2021 couples are still together.

Despite the show's absolutely shocking success rate, every damn season of Married At First Sight gives us just enough hope that maybe, potentially, (unlikely) but perhaps, some of the couples make it and actually stay married.

...and we have good reason: Like one couple has actually gone the distance and had a baby and everything.

However, when the 2021 brides and grooms rocked up in their dubiously matched couples, we were concerned.

Instantly we were thrown in the deep end with 'honesty boxes' and 'intimacy week' and more cheating scandals than we can count on one human hand. So, is it even possible for the couples to last the entirety of the show and actually come out of it happily ever after?

Let's investigate.

Here's everything we know about what couples make it past MAFS and which run for the hills.

MAFS Melissa and Bryce - Almost certainly still together.

Despite their rocky start (and middle), it looks like Melissa and Bryce are still very much together. And there's even photographic evidence to prove it.

A member of the So Dramatic! podcast's "Drama Army" took a photo of Melissa watching Bryce play soccer in Somerville, Victoria on Sunday, February 28. The photos were later shared on the podcast's Instagram page.

So Dramatic! also posted another photo of Bryce and Melissa talking together off side, clearly captured by a keen fan of the show.