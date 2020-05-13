From Adam Liaw to Diana Chan: Where your favourite MasterChef Australia contestants are now.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Right now, MasterChef Australia is one of the only shows getting us through isolation.

The re-jigged 2020 format of the popular reality TV cooking show has given us three new judges – food critic Melissa Leong, chef Jock Zonfrillo and former MasterChef winner Andy Allen.

But even better, Network 10 brought back so many of our favourite contestants from previous MasterChef series, including Poh Ling Yeow, Hayden Quinn, Khanh Ong, Reynold Poernomo, Callum Hann, Sarah Tiong and more.

Now that MasterChef Australia 2020 has reminded us what those high-profile contestants have been up to since we watched them on their initial seasons, what about other fan favourites who decided not to return to the MasterChef kitchen?

In case you’ve been wondering, keep scrolling to find out what a bunch of previous MasterChef alum have been doing since they were cooking their hearts out on national TV.

1. Marion Grasby, season two.