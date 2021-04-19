Buckets of tears and a mushroom dessert: The 5 biggest moments from the MasterChef premiere.

To catch up on all our MasterChef Australia 2021 coverage and behind-the-scenes gossip, visit our MasterChef Australia hub page. For a daily dose of our reality TV and celebrity news, subscribe to The Spill newsletter.

Say goodbye to commitment ceremonies and dinner parties and say hello to mystery boxes and croquembouches because MasterChef Australia is officially back.

The new season kicked off tonight, and it's already made us realise just how sub-par our cooking skills really are. (That, and how much we missed Jock's accent).

Watch a sneak peek for the new season of MasterChef Australia. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10.

Tonight we were introduced to the new crop of hopeful chefs hoping to take their place in the MasterChef kitchen and battle it out for the $250,000 prize money.

But not everyone made it through straight away, with many invited to cook again tomorrow night.

Here are five of the biggest moments from the MasterChef premiere.

1. The moment Australia collectively fell in love with Brent.

Right off the bat was 31-year-old boilermaker Brent. And we'd be lying if we say we didn't love him already.

"My cooking style - it’s rough. It’s a bit like my face - really rustic and not refined at all," he joked.

He later admitted to the judges that he "already cried, like, six times".

"The fellas on the work site, if they see this – pfft gone."

When asked who he cooks for, Brent said, "For my wife... she's the love of my life and my son".

And this is exactly the wholesome content we need right now.

Of course, we aren't alone in the Brent fan club.