What the MasterChef Australia 2020 contestants are doing now, one year on from the show.

The most wholesome reality show on Australian TV will return very soon, and we are really bloody excited about it.

Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen will return to judge as another 24 contestants battle it out for the title of MasterChef Australia and a cash prize of $250,000 when MasterChef Australia returns to Channel 10 on April 20.

While we wait to meet the whole new group of chefs to root for, we decided it was time to reminisce on the all-star pals we watched last year.

From fan favourites like Poh and Brendan to eventual winner Emelia, here is what's gone down with the top 10 contestants of MasterChef Australia 2020 since we last saw them on screen.

Emelia Jackson.

2020 was a pretty good year for Emelia Jackson; she won MasterChef Australia: Back to Win and announced she is pregnant with her baby.

In December, Emelia said she and partner Craig Gersbach were expecting in June 2021.

"Excuse the toilet in the background but this baby is popping today.. Sous chef coming in June," she wrote next to a photo of her cradling her bump.

Since then, Emelia's been documenting her pregnancy and a heck load of drool-worthy sweet treats on Instagram.

The winner is also open to another MasterChef return, possibly even as a judge.