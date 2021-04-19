Everything that has happened since the MAFS cameras stopped rolling.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.



So, what's everyone up to tonight?

The trash fire that was MAFS 2021 is finally over, and we suddenly have time to live our lives again. I kind of... don't know what to do with myself.

Watch: The MAFS' experts, uncut. Post continues below video.

But before you make plans, there are a few more things we need to discuss. Namely, all the totally wild drama to come out since Sunday night's finale episode.

In true Married At First Sight fashion, the cast have gone rogue on Instagram, salacious rumours are swirling and gossip sites are dropping some major bombs.

We know you want to hear it, so keep on reading. You can always make plans for tomorrow night.

Booka's defence of Beck.

Following the MAFS final episode, Booka shared a lengthy post on Instagram asking people to leave Beck alone, after she was flooded with negative messages about the video of the kiss.

"I am by no means saying that Beck didn't make a mistake here. I am simply asking that you approach this situation with some basic human compassion," Booka wrote.

She said the show did not show "the Beck I know" and that while she did not condone her actions, Beck was a human being like the rest of us.