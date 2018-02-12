The most excruciating part about Married At First Sight's Jo being dumped. 

Since she rocked up to her mystery wedding wearing bejewelled thongs, Married At First Sight bride Jo Mcpharlin has held a special place in the hearts of the show’s viewers.

She’s loud and brash, with a laugh you can’t miss. The kind of woman who would always be up for a wine (or beer) and a chat. She’s a devoted mum and romantic who wears her heart on her sleeve.

So it was with a glass shattering shriek that we saw Jo, OUR JO, dumped by “husband” Sean.

It was too much heartbreak for a Sunday night.

During the couples' first commitment ceremony, both Jo and Sean were honest to each other about their coupling falling short of what they hoped for. Just Sean was a bit too honest.

"It's been basically friendship. I've seen Jo's caring side, I've seen the way she is with her kids on the phone and you know that she loves them to bits. She is ridiculously funny, and, you know, she can drink, she can drink me under the table, so that's saying something. So, we've had a blast," Sean told the experts.

"We haven't even had one fight. So, other than the fact that there's no romantic spark and all that sort of stuff, she's been perfect."

SEAN. HOW COULD YOU.

Watch the moment Jo reacts as Sean decides to leave: