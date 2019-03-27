Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oh boy. The final MAFS dinner party looks like it will have SO MUCH DRAMA.



The trailer for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight has been released and oh boy, it looks intense.

During tonight’s episode, the remaining couples will come together for the final dinner party within the experiment.

But after Jessika and Dan’s controversial decision to leave their partners and remain in the competition as a couple during Sunday night’s commitment ceremony, it’s safe to say this dinner party is going to get very dramatic.

"We just wanted to say thank you for accepting us tonight into the group as a new couple," Jessika tells the group in the promo.

"I know it's been hard on everybody to sort of accept it," she added.

Responding to Jessika's toast, fellow contestant Mike yells out "I can't stand your face anymore" across the table.

Yikes.

From the looks of the promo, it seems Jules will also confront Jessika about her infidelity.

2. Tiffiny Hall just shared a never-before-seen photo of herself post-pregnancy.



As a personal trainer, Tiffiny Hall’s Instagram page is often home to workout tips and active wear selfies.

But today, Tiff posted something very different.

Posting to Instagram, the author and journalist shared a never-before-seen photo of herself post-pregnancy.

Sharing the makeup-free photo from just days after her now-18-month-old son Arnold was born, Tiff explained why she decided to share the candid photo.