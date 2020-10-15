Two babies, a 'real' wedding and a shock engagement: What the cast of MAFS 2019 are doing now.

The last 2019 season of Married At First Sight ended a fair while ago and… a lot has happened in the lives of the cast since.

Comparatively, I’ve watched 27 Netflix series, been on a run and have definitely not found myself pregnant to another reality TV star after a couple of months together. Boring.

The MAFS cast have had said pregnancy, dated a man who peed in his own mouth, created social media feuds to stay relevant and now it has been reported that the most stable couple from the show are on the rocks.

Like we said, it’s been a lot. Here’s what’s been going on for the stars of Married At First Sight 2019.

Cyrell.

Cyrell Paule’s onscreen marriage to Nic Jovanovic didn’t work out, but in March she began dating another reality TV show star, Love Island‘s Eden Dally.

In August last year, the couple announced they were 12-weeks pregnant.

The 31-year-old said “it was not planned,” but that they “can’t wait to raise a child together”.

Cyrell explained to New Idea she shared the pregnancy with Eden, 26, via text message, who was initially surprised at the news but says he always supported his girlfriend.