The Twins recap the MAFS reunion: Look. We all knew this would end in violence.

It's Sunday and there are no more sleeps left until the Married at First Sight reunion do you understand.

Cyrell has been yelling in the ads about how 'the good thing about a reunion is that you CAN'T HIDE BEHIND UR INSTAGRAM' and omg so true. Jessika Power has been crying a lot and NO we don't know who invited Nasser. Tracey is pregnant and Dean Wells has taken time off his YouTube channel to be here and whoever came up with this idea honestly deserves a Nobel Peace Prize. Nothing has been OK in literally 12 months, up until this precise moment.

We open with an introduction to a number of former contestants and first of all where the f**k is Hayley.

They try to distract us with a series of flashbacks to several past seasons which are entirely unnecessary because we were never not there.

Martha and Michael tell us how well their relationship is going, and it becomes clear that Martha has gone full Kim Kardashian and has made Michael into her Kanye and we don't hate it. In fact... we very much respect it.

We then cut to Dean thinking about the time he rapped for Tracey (his lil lady) then had an 'affair' with Davina and then tried to get back with Tracey but she dumped him on top of a sewage tank.

I've come a long way.