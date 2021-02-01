The Twins recap the MAFS reunion: A wildly inappropriate storm out.

If you missed part one of the Married at First Sight reunion, you can read our recap here.

Well.

Despite being yelled out of last night's dinner party, Nasser's contract said he had to come back and visit the experts for 90 minutes, and yeah he ironed his party shirt.

But speaking of contracts.

At what point are we going to acknowledge Trish's absence? It is disrespectful to her memory. Because she would have loved nothing more than to be here and to ask Tracey and Dean (specifically) all about their sxc txts.

It me.

But it seems Trish was just another casualty of COVID-19 redundancies because as we all know, the fake marriage business was hit really hard.

Mel and John will make do with their smaller team because there are some things that need to be thoroughly investigated.

Namely, they know this show has fucked up the contestants' lives, but the real question is: to what extent.

John suggests they start with the subject of... Nassar... and yeah, he looks appropriately guilty.

Nothing brings the room together like their mutual hatred of Nasser. So he decides to yell an apology in people's faces but no one accepts it so he would very much like to take it back.